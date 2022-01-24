Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 45,848 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,848 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NetEase by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,304,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,192,000 after acquiring an additional 170,678 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NetEase by 16.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,556,000 after acquiring an additional 887,504 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of NetEase by 30.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of NetEase by 15.1% during the third quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 4,445,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,328,000 after acquiring an additional 583,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $96.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA dropped their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

