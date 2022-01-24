Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.66% of TPI Composites worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $451.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPIC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

