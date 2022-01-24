Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Receives €239.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €242.23 ($275.26).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALV. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($301.14) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($295.45) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($305.68) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Allianz stock traded down €3.10 ($3.52) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €221.70 ($251.93). 1,274,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($235.00). The company has a fifty day moving average of €208.43 and a 200-day moving average of €203.22.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

