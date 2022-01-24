Allstate (NYSE:ALL) vs. Loews (NYSE:L) Head-To-Head Contrast

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) and Loews (NYSE:L) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allstate and Loews’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allstate $44.79 billion 0.76 $5.58 billion $10.82 11.04 Loews $12.58 billion 1.17 -$931.00 million $6.13 9.49

Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than Loews. Loews is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allstate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Allstate has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loews has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Allstate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Allstate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Loews shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allstate and Loews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allstate 6.87% 19.68% 3.91% Loews 11.10% 6.24% 1.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Allstate and Loews, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allstate 2 8 5 0 2.20 Loews 0 0 1 0 3.00

Allstate currently has a consensus target price of $130.62, indicating a potential upside of 9.38%. Loews has a consensus target price of $112.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.61%. Given Loews’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loews is more favorable than Allstate.

Dividends

Allstate pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Allstate pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Loews pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Allstate has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Allstate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Allstate beats Loews on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance through agencies and directly through call centers and the internet. These products are marketed under the Allstate, Encompass and Esurance brand names. The Protection Services segment offers a range of products and services that expand and enhance customer value propositions including SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside and Allstate Dealer Services. The Allstate Life segment provides traditional, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products through Allstate exclusive agencies and exclusive financial specialists. The Allstate Benefits segment gives voluntary benefits products, including life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health products sold through workplace enrolling independent agents and

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services. The Diamond Offshore segment manages drilling rigs. The Boardwalk Pipeline segment transports and stores natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Loews Hotels segment operates restaurants and chain of hotels. The Corporate segment includes investment income and interest expenses. The company was founded by Laurence A. Tisch and Preston Robert Tisch in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

