Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $68.87 on Monday, reaching $2,532.97. 49,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,877.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,827.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,809.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

