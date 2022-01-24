Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Boosted by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $2,601.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,877.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,827.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,809.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

