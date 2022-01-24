AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,336 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 32.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after buying an additional 155,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NMI by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,363,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in NMI by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NMI by 20.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in NMI by 103,325.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMIH stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Barclays upped their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

