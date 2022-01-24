AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $420.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $461.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.42. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,625,236. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

