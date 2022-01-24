AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $741,000 Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,209 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,723,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 91,161 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,428,000 after acquiring an additional 999,891 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZUO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $78,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $154,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZUO opened at $15.96 on Monday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

