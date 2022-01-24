AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,415 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,562 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of ADT by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,914 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,227 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ADT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADT. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -29.17%.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.