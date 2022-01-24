AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,804 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST opened at $481.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $537.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.61. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The firm has a market cap of $213.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

