Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.39. Alpine Income Property Trust reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PINE shares. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINE opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a market cap of $218.71 million, a P/E ratio of 113.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 635.29%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

