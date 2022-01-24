Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Minerals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

ATUSF opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2242 per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

