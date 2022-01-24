Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$22.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.67.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

ALS stock opened at C$16.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$696.87 million and a PE ratio of 14.16. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$13.48 and a 12 month high of C$19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$20.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.