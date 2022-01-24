ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.52). ALX Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13).

ALXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

ALXO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 37,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,280. The stock has a market cap of $630.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $89.04.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,284.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $822,638.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,288 shares of company stock worth $15,434,892. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ALX Oncology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in ALX Oncology by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ALX Oncology by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

