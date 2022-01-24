Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $4,445,652,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 65.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,787,346,000 after acquiring an additional 456,024 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,852.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,841.41 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,395.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,410.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.