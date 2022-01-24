Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Position Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,616,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,636 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Amcor worth $30,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 769,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 54.9% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 377,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 133,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,442,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 59,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 24.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amcor by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

