American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 65,804 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,804 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.74% of Eagle Materials worth $39,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $144.72 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.19.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

