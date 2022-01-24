American Century Companies Inc. Buys 109,613 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,722,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.13% of First Advantage worth $32,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,842,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,286,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $645,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $6,680,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075.

Several analysts have weighed in on FA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Shares of FA stock opened at $16.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $192.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

