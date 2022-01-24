American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,616 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,543,000 after acquiring an additional 400,850 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 117,205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,463,000 after acquiring an additional 276,201 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $57.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

