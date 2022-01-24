American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Director Sells $10,482.57 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Director Deborah C. Jackson sold 2,377 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $10,482.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMWL stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,827,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,459. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. American Well Co. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $43.75.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Well by 149.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Well by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Well by 50.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,965 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American Well by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 409.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after buying an additional 2,355,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.