American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Director Sells $10,482.57 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Director Deborah C. Jackson sold 2,377 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $10,482.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of AMWL stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,827,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,459. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. American Well Co. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $43.75.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Well by 149.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Well by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Well by 50.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,965 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American Well by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 409.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after buying an additional 2,355,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.
About American Well
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
