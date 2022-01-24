Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Trading Down 8.8%

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) shares traded down 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.72 and last traded at $33.91. 96,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 923,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Get Amplitude alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $1,873,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 458,558 shares of company stock worth $32,354,475. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,946,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,585,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,349,000.

Amplitude Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.