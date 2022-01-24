Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) were up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 688,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,811,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several analysts have commented on AMRS shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 32,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 562,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

