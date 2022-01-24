Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Reduced by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

ADI traded down $3.67 on Monday, hitting $155.85. 109,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,679. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

