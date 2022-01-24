Analysts Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will announce sales of $36.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.47 billion to $36.98 billion. Anthem posted sales of $31.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $137.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.39 billion to $138.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $152.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.73 billion to $157.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anthem.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.55.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $437.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $470.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $437.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.36.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,379,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,580,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after acquiring an additional 671,275 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

