Analysts Anticipate Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce $2.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.66 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $9.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $11.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $87.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

