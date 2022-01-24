Analysts Anticipate Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.04 Million

Analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will post $29.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.88 million and the highest is $30.20 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $29.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $112.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.69 million to $116.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $115.76 million, with estimates ranging from $112.21 million to $119.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of ORRF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.85. 393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,807. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

