Analysts Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to Post -$1.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will report earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.09). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 483.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Phreesia stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,264. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.04. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $386,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,656 shares of company stock worth $833,110. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 902,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 166.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 147,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 92,050 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 25.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Phreesia by 43.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

