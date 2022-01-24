Analysts Anticipate Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Trinseo posted earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

NYSE:TSE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,267. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $76.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 153.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 27,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 55.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

