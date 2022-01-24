Analysts Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to Post $5.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.25. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $5.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $21.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.42 to $22.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $24.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.25 to $25.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.04.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $461.17 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

