Analysts Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Yum China posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

Yum China stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,510. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 152.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 59.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

