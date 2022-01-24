Analysts Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. Eli Lilly and reported earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.65.

Shares of LLY traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,712,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,589. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

