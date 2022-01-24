Analysts Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. HealthEquity posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of HQY traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,380. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -702.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,565,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 182,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 34,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

