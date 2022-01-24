Analysts Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Announce $1.87 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.80. The stock had a trading volume of 761,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,117. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $129.83 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 116.62%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $73,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.