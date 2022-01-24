Analysts Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $546.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to announce $546.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $540.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $552.03 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $383.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.68. The stock had a trading volume of 67,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.95. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

