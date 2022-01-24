Analysts Expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $2.02. J. M. Smucker posted earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $143.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $111.59 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.88.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,671 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72,494 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,228,000 after acquiring an additional 94,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,407,000 after buying an additional 46,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,026,000 after buying an additional 78,897 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

