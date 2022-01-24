Analysts Expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.62.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,870. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,098,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 105,791 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 231,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

