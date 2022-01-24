Analysts Set AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Price Target at GBX 397

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 423.75 ($5.72).

Several research analysts have recently commented on AJB shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.38) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.67) to GBX 400 ($5.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($6.00) to GBX 435 ($5.87) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Andrew James Bell purchased 263,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 378 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £994,332.78 ($1,341,517.51). Also, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.13), for a total value of £39,592.20 ($53,416.35). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 263,131 shares of company stock valued at $99,463,118.

AJB traded down GBX 15.80 ($0.21) on Monday, hitting GBX 324 ($4.37). 464,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,153. AJ Bell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 255.20 ($3.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 474.80 ($6.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 378.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 30.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

