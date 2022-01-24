Analysts Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target at $87.27

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.27.

DOCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,410,621 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 63,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,889. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.