Analysts Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) PT at $28.25

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at about $10,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 25.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 50,753 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 442,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 40.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 354,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 102,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTST opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $889.58 million, a P/E ratio of 132.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 470.59%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.