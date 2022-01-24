Analysts Set Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Price Target at $19.94

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CURV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.71. 1,208,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,195. Torrid has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $33.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Torrid will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

