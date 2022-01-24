Analysts Set Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Target Price at $83.44

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.44.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NYSE:VSCO opened at $52.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.
In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,678,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,082,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,048,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
