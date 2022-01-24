Analysts Set Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Target Price at $83.44

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $52.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,678,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,082,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,048,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

