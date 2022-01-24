Analyzing Southern (NYSE:SO) & Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Southern (NYSE:SO) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Southern and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern 13.40% 11.38% 2.98% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Southern and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern $20.38 billion 3.53 $3.13 billion $2.83 23.96 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A -$1.96 million N/A N/A

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of Southern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Southern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Southern and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern 1 3 6 0 2.50 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern currently has a consensus price target of $70.88, indicating a potential upside of 4.52%. Given Southern’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Southern is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Summary

Southern beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern

The Southern Co. is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. The Southern Power segment constructs, acquires, owns, and manages generation assets such as renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market. The Southern Company Gas segment distributes natural gas through natural gas distribution facilities in the states of Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland. The company was founded on November 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

