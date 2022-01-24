Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of APPN stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.41. 26,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,425. Appian has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

