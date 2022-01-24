Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,261,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 53,700 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.9% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $461,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 18.1% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $162.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.62 and its 200-day moving average is $155.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

