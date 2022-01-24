Aragon Court Tops One Day Trading Volume of $175,556.00 (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Aragon Court coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $31.22 million and $175,556.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

