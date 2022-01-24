Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $96.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arch Resources is gaining from the production of high-quality coking coal at the new Leer South longwall mine and catering to customers' demand globally. Low production cost in the Leer South mine will enable the company to enjoy benefits of a revival of met coal prices. The company has ample liquidity to meet its debt obligations and benefit from long-term coal supply contracts. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, emission-related awareness is pushing back coal as a fuel source in comparison with clean natural gas and renewable sources, which in turn is hurting the company. Operating underground coal is a risky affair and it failed to recover a portion of the longwall mine at the Mountain Laurel complex. Arch Resources’ decision to terminate the joint venture with Peabody will impact its prospects.”

ARCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ARCH stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.87) EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

