Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $73.00

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.98), with a volume of 33751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($1.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of £9.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 130.85.

In other news, insider Louise Maxwell Barton acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($15,349.98).

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

