Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $31.09 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.44.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $91,546.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $1,444,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 12.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

