Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.31.

ARGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.93. Argo Group International has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $61.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Velanne Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 89.0% in the second quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 342.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 226,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the second quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 178,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

